Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Declares $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th.

Ventas has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.1% per year over the last three years. Ventas has a dividend payout ratio of 473.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Ventas to earn $3.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.4%.

Ventas Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $41.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 825.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.15. Ventas has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $64.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ventas from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ventas from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Ventas from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.47.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at about $334,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at about $271,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 6.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ventas

(Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Further Reading

