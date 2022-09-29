Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERBW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERBW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the August 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Verb Technology Stock Performance

Shares of VERBW stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.25. 25,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,906. Verb Technology has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.30.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verb Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verb Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.