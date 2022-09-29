Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Holdings Lowered by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,375 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.9% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on VRTX. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.65.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $290.31. 11,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,818. The company has a market capitalization of $74.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $305.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $286.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.94.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joy Liu sold 3,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $1,138,713.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $3,565,846.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,598 shares in the company, valued at $30,383,365.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joy Liu sold 3,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $1,138,713.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 196,831 shares of company stock worth $56,532,979. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

