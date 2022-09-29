Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP) Short Interest Down 71.4% in September

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the August 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Via Renewables Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of VIASP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,655. Via Renewables has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $26.25.
About Via Renewables
See Also
