Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) CEO Adam David Sachs Sells 11,329 Shares

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) CEO Adam David Sachs sold 11,329 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $38,631.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,274,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,344,936.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Adam David Sachs also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 21st, Adam David Sachs sold 3,683 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total transaction of $14,326.87.
- On Monday, August 29th, Adam David Sachs sold 16,450 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $63,003.50.
- On Thursday, August 25th, Adam David Sachs sold 3,840 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $15,859.20.
- On Tuesday, August 23rd, Adam David Sachs sold 1,902 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $7,531.92.
- On Wednesday, July 27th, Adam David Sachs sold 11,329 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $41,577.43.
Vicarious Surgical Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of RBOT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.45. The company had a trading volume of 197,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,754. The firm has a market cap of $419.92 million, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.09. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $15.29.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vicarious Surgical by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Vicarious Surgical by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 111,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 58,028 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $664,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Vicarious Surgical from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.60.
About Vicarious Surgical
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vicarious Surgical (RBOT)
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.