VideoCoin (VID) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $287,320.00

VideoCoin (VID) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. During the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded down 39.6% against the dollar. VideoCoin has a market capitalization of $13.44 million and $287,320.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VideoCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0489 or 0.00000254 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CheeseSwap (CHEESE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dash Diamond (DASHD) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000150 BTC.

CheeseFry (CHEESE) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Aerium (AERM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Cheese (CHEESE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VideoCoin Profile

VideoCoin (VID) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 13th, 2018. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins. The official website for VideoCoin is videocoin.io. VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network powere by Filecoin.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

