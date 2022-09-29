VIDY Trading 12.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (VIDY)

VIDY (VIDY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. VIDY has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $590,792.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDY coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, VIDY has traded down 12.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VIDY Coin Profile

VIDY was first traded on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for VIDY is vidy.com. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VIDY

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

