VIQ Solutions (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) Stock Price Down 3.8%

VIQ Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:VQSLF – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $4.81. 29,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 26,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

VIQ Solutions Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $123.22 million, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of -1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services.

