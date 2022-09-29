VIQ Solutions (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) Stock Price Down 3.8%

VIQ Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:VQSLF – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $4.81. 29,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 26,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.
VIQ Solutions Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $123.22 million, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of -1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
About VIQ Solutions
VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VIQ Solutions (VQSLF)
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
Receive News & Ratings for VIQ Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIQ Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.