Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $121.75

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 121.75 ($1.47) and last traded at GBX 122.85 ($1.48), with a volume of 6119583 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 126.05 ($1.52).

VMUK has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Virgin Money UK to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.05) price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.42) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 220 ($2.66) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.78) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 200 ($2.42) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 221.44 ($2.68).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 147.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 151.80. The firm has a market cap of £1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 286.48.

In other news, insider Clifford Abrahams bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of £46,200 ($55,824.07).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

