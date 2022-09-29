Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.86

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.86 and last traded at $21.09, with a volume of 16558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VIRT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Virtu Financial to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Virtu Financial from $37.50 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Virtu Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.06.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of -0.09.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.90 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joanne Minieri bought 4,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $93,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,785.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtu Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIRT. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,287,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 7,579.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,419,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,841,000 after buying an additional 1,401,208 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,522,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,905,000 after buying an additional 1,220,456 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 518.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,327,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,075,000 after buying an additional 1,112,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 553.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 810,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,180,000 after buying an additional 686,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.91% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

