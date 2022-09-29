Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Short Interest Update

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, an increase of 605.6% from the August 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIO. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 9.9% during the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 24,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 15.6% in the first quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AIO opened at $16.06 on Thursday. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $28.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.20.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

