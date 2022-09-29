W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc cut its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.5% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 9.8% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 113.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GWW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $538.33.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

GWW stock traded down $4.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $488.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $391.16 and a 52 week high of $588.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $544.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $505.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.07 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

