W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Stock Holdings Lowered by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GWW. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 57.1% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 1.1 %

GWW stock traded down $5.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $488.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,990. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $391.16 and a 12 month high of $588.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $544.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $505.84.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 27.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $538.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.