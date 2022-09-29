Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €178.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) received a €178.00 ($181.63) price objective from stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 54.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($158.16) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €188.00 ($191.84) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €135.00 ($137.76) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays set a €200.00 ($204.08) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €126.00 ($128.57) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Wacker Chemie Price Performance

Shares of ETR WCH traded down €0.15 ($0.15) during trading on Thursday, hitting €114.90 ($117.24). The company had a trading volume of 151,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is €141.45 and its 200 day moving average is €151.32. Wacker Chemie has a 52 week low of €114.75 ($117.09) and a 52 week high of €187.10 ($190.92).

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

