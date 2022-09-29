Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €104.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) has been given a €104.00 ($106.12) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 9.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €188.00 ($191.84) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €178.00 ($181.63) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($158.16) target price on Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays set a €200.00 ($204.08) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €135.00 ($137.76) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Wacker Chemie Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Wacker Chemie stock traded down €0.15 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €114.90 ($117.24). 151,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,420. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of €114.75 ($117.09) and a twelve month high of €187.10 ($190.92). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €141.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of €151.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.95.

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

