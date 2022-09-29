Wajax (TSE:WJX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.70

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$17.70 and last traded at C$17.81, with a volume of 6967 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$18.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Wajax from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Wajax Trading Down 1.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$20.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.73. The stock has a market cap of C$389.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.05.

About Wajax

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forestry processors, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and wood chippers.

