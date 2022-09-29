Wajax (TSE:WJX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.70

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$17.70 and last traded at C$17.81, with a volume of 6967 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$18.40.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Wajax from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a report on Monday, August 8th.
Wajax Trading Down 1.1 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of C$20.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.73. The stock has a market cap of C$389.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.05.
About Wajax
Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forestry processors, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and wood chippers.
Featured Articles
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.