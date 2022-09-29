Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Shares Gap Up to $8.40

Shares of Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.40, but opened at $8.99. Waldencast shares last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 5 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently commented on WALD. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Waldencast in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Waldencast in a report on Monday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.
Waldencast Trading Up 1.4 %
The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average is $9.43.
Institutional Trading of Waldencast
About Waldencast
Waldencast Acquisition Corp. a skin care company, provides advanced skin care treatments. Its products are designed to help minimize the appearance of premature skin aging, skin damage, hyperpigmentation, acne, and sun damage primarily available through dermatologists, plastic surgeons, medical spas, and other skin care professionals.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Waldencast (WALD)
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.