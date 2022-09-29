Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Shares Gap Up to $8.40

Shares of Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.40, but opened at $8.99. Waldencast shares last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 5 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on WALD. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Waldencast in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Waldencast in a report on Monday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Waldencast Trading Up 1.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average is $9.43.

Institutional Trading of Waldencast

About Waldencast

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in Waldencast by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 47,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Waldencast in the 4th quarter valued at $8,883,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Waldencast by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,097,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,896,000 after buying an additional 126,360 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the 4th quarter worth about $6,689,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. a skin care company, provides advanced skin care treatments. Its products are designed to help minimize the appearance of premature skin aging, skin damage, hyperpigmentation, acne, and sun damage primarily available through dermatologists, plastic surgeons, medical spas, and other skin care professionals.

