Wallet Swap Price Down 1.8% Over Last Week (WSWAP)

Wallet Swap (WSWAP) traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. Over the last week, Wallet Swap has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Wallet Swap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wallet Swap has a market cap of $229,809.73 and approximately $11,897.00 worth of Wallet Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004095 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010970 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10559062 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About Wallet Swap
Wallet Swap’s total supply is 6,355,688,269,446 coins and its circulating supply is 5,137,530,704,227 coins. Wallet Swap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Wallet Swap Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Wallet Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wallet Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.