Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Buys 181 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV boosted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Southern were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,161,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,109,655 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Stock Performance

SO stock traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.38. 252,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,580,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.14. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.58.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

