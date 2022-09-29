Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Cuts Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lowered its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the second quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 8,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% in the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 77,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at $231,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 3.7 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

BAM stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.72. The stock had a trading volume of 189,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,609. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.08 and a 200 day moving average of $49.62. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.38 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.42 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.56%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

