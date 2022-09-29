Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Has $326,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,599,000 after buying an additional 74,375 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 59.0% in the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares during the period. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 456,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.52. The company had a trading volume of 893,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,618,707. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.71 and a one year high of $52.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.38.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.