Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Has $552,000 Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,304,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125,036 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101,529 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,840,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,771,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.18. The company had a trading volume of 263,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,321,525. The firm has a market cap of $74.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.22. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.61 and a twelve month high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 387.63%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MO. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

