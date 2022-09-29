Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Purchases 260 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV grew its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 25.8% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 20.3% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 0.7% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 38.4% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 5.9% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CCI. StockNews.com raised Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Crown Castle from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

Crown Castle Price Performance

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded down $5.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $144.21. The stock had a trading volume of 66,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,907. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.85 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.96.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.17%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

