Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Trims Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Northern Trust comprises approximately 1.6% of Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Northern Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 11,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Northern Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS traded down $1.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.26. 27,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,735. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.83. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTRS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.29.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

