Warburg Research Analysts Give HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) a €128.00 Price Target

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH – Get Rating) has been given a €128.00 ($130.61) price target by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 100.00% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($127.55) price objective on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday.

HBH stock traded up €1.00 ($1.02) during trading on Thursday, reaching €64.00 ($65.31). 35,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,225. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €72.23 and its 200 day moving average is €93.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.40. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €61.45 ($62.70) and a twelve month high of €140.10 ($142.96).

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. Its stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden hardware/plants.

