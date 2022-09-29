Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.38

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.38 and last traded at $11.42, with a volume of 737727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.41.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WBD. Citigroup decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barrington Research cut Warner Bros. Discovery to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.63.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 220.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gerhard Zeiler bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.69 per share, with a total value of $293,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,386,147.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

