Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Gap Down to $1.17

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.17, but opened at $1.10. Waterdrop shares last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 1,300 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Waterdrop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $2.10 in a research note on Friday, September 16th.
Waterdrop Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.28.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waterdrop
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Waterdrop stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. 0.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Waterdrop
Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.
Further Reading
