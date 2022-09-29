Wealthfront Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,756 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $2.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.01. The stock had a trading volume of 404,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,716,736. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.25 and its 200 day moving average is $74.23. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $62.03 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $164.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Oracle to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup set a $81.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

