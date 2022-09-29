Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 9,889 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,080 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,889 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $10,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 98,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,077,000 after purchasing an additional 48,252 shares during the last quarter. NatWest Group plc lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 9,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 15,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intuit from $465.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup began coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $538.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $566.89.

Intuit Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $12.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $396.36. The company had a trading volume of 67,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,263. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $111.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.74, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $442.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $427.80.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.