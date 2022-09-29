Wealthfront Advisers LLC Cuts Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,137 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on LOW. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.05.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE LOW traded down $4.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $189.61. 118,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,691,547. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.78. The company has a market cap of $117.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

