Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $1.43 Billion Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,521,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,453,345 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 7.2% of Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned about 5.56% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $1,431,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 581.0% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.10. 1,013,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,577,393. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.17. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.83 and a 1-year high of $40.66.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

