Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $12.84 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,084 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sather Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Adobe by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 100,620 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,833,000 after acquiring an additional 34,831 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 11.8% during the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth $322,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth $1,076,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.4% during the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 2,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $435.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.11.

Shares of ADBE traded down $4.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $277.07. 176,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,642,893. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $381.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $399.35. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Ricks purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,797.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,562. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

