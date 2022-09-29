Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,190,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,903 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.1% of Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $209,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4,085.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSEARCA VB traded down $5.04 on Thursday, hitting $170.79. 37,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,476. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.38 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $191.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.25.

