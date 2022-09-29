Wealthfront Advisers LLC Raises Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 566,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,332 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned 0.55% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $35,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,236,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 30,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $961,000.

NASDAQ ESGD traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.11. 23,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,891. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.40. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $55.43 and a 1 year high of $82.46.

