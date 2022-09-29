Wealthfront Advisers LLC Reduces Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,827 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $11,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $41,011,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Addison Capital Co increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 39.5% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.
Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.78. 281,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,310,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.05 and its 200-day moving average is $94.14.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
RTX has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.
Raytheon Technologies Profile
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Raytheon Technologies (RTX)
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.