Wealthfront Advisers LLC Reduces Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,827 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $11,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $41,011,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Addison Capital Co increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 39.5% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.78. 281,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,310,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.05 and its 200-day moving average is $94.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Profile



Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

