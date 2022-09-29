Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 10,008 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,827 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 10,008 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $14,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% in the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.98. 180,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,188,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $97.57 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.19.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 39.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.46.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

