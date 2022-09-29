Weaver Consulting Group Grows Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,568,000 after buying an additional 83,518 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,840,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 488,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,919,000 after buying an additional 52,813 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,348,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $111.09 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $108.35 and a 1 year high of $133.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.15.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $1.346 per share. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

