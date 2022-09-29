Weaver Consulting Group Has $221,000 Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC)

Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDEC. Wealthquest Corp grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 418,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,745,000 after purchasing an additional 49,500 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter valued at about $1,697,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 382.5% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 82.3% in the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 10,687 shares during the period.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA BDEC opened at $30.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.07. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December has a twelve month low of $29.59 and a twelve month high of $36.00.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.