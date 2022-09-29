Weaver Consulting Group Has $399,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Weaver Consulting Group decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVE. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 220.7% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $132.26 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $128.96 and a one year high of $160.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.83.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

