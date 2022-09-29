Weaver Consulting Group Reduces Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Weaver Consulting Group lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7,930.7% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,713,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,520,000 after buying an additional 3,667,087 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,693,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,486 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,333.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,049,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 817.7% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,188,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,862 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $89.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.43. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

