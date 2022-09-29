WePower Hits Market Capitalization of $3.93 Million (WPR)

WePower (WPR) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 29th. In the last week, WePower has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. WePower has a total market capitalization of $3.93 million and approximately $340.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WePower coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WePower alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010898 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WePower Coin Profile

WePower’s genesis date was January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins. WePower’s official website is wepower.com/wpr-token.html. WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WePower Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WePower directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WePower should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WePower using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WePower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WePower and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.