WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $15.60-$16.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $15.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.13 billion-$21.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.27 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of WESCO International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WESCO International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $166.25.

Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $119.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $147.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.59 and a 200 day moving average of $124.75.

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.31. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that WESCO International will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 14.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other WESCO International news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $133.96 per share, with a total value of $13,396,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,412,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,106,081.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other WESCO International news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green acquired 370,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.92 per share, with a total value of $48,101,450.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,287,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,152,664.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $133.96 per share, with a total value of $13,396,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,412,258 shares in the company, valued at $457,106,081.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in WESCO International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in WESCO International by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in WESCO International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in WESCO International by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,864,000 after purchasing an additional 18,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

