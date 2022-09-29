Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $64.77

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $64.77 and last traded at $65.18, with a volume of 844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WAL shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.86.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.09. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 40.16%. The business had revenue of $628.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $352,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,971.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Western Alliance Bancorporation

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,481,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,379,000 after acquiring an additional 808,692 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,361,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,286,000 after purchasing an additional 347,525 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,724,000 after buying an additional 880,430 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,207,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,416,000 after buying an additional 506,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,857,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,629,000 after buying an additional 127,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

