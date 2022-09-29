Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Position Boosted by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 44.9% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WY traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.77. The stock had a trading volume of 439,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,236,525. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.57 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.13 and its 200-day moving average is $36.46.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 21.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on WY shares. Argus cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

