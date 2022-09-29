White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,672 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSG. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 25,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

IUSG stock traded down $2.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.38. 29,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,851. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.25. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.84 and a twelve month high of $117.49.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.252 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th.

