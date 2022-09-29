White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,672 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 76.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUSA traded down $1.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,705. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $76.43 and a 52 week high of $106.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.46.

