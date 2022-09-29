White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,704 Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VFH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares during the period. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.09. The stock had a trading volume of 29,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,237. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.17. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $74.44 and a 52-week high of $102.52.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

