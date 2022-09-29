White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Has $10.89 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,058 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 3.1% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $10,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.96. 85,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,303,915. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.38 and a 200 day moving average of $76.90. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.50 and a twelve month high of $81.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

