White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Has $779,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GDX. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Chicago Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,845,000.

NYSEARCA GDX traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $23.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,777,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,438,406. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.00 and its 200-day moving average is $30.45. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $41.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

