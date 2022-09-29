White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,432 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,199,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,244,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,768,000 after buying an additional 166,275 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,340,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 55,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,654,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.59. The company had a trading volume of 104,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,875,510. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.95. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $102.21 and a 52-week high of $116.69.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.